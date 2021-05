Publisher Outright Games and developer PHL Collective have announced The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a release date of Sept. 24, 2021. It is a 3D adventure platformer where you can play as Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia in upward of 4-player co-op, and the goal is for the Addams to “save their mansion from a mysterious visitor who is dead-set on taking over.” Each character has special abilities, including “Gomez’s Mazurka Saber and Wednesday’s pet octopus Socrates,” and there will be puzzles to solve amid the exploration. Various competitive mini-games will be included as well.