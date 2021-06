For all the talk of how the digital age has eroded the modern attention span, when Black Sabbath dropped Sabotage in July of 1975, there was much made of how it had been nearing two years since Birmingham’s finest had released an album. A fickle pop industry decades away from TOOL-worthy waiting times would go as far as to use the dreaded ‘comeback’ term while speculating endlessly on what the apocalyptic quartet had been doing between tours – as it turns out, quite a lot. Over half a decade into their career, and rock star status firmly cemented, shady-business dealings and legal issues raised their heads and forced the band into ongoing battles between managers, lawyers, and fighting for their financial freedom. While second manager Patrick Meehan had…