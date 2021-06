Buying the cheapest car isn’t always the best way to save money. In fact, the 2021 Honda Passport isn’t really even close to the cheapest midsize SUV on the market, but that hasn’t stopped it from being named the best midsize SUV for the money. It is comfortable, reliable, efficient, and still reasonably priced. It is easy to see how it could be the best midsize SUV for the money between those main factors.