Women Look Back At The High School Crushes They Had And What They Think Of Them Now

By Akanksha Narang
hauterrfly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, I go first. I had a week long crush on this guy in high school (in Mumbai, it’s college!) And to be honest, I felt he liked me too. I would often catch him staring at me, in class and in chemistry practicals. One day, he was holding a test tube over a flame and our eyes met, we both were quiet. That, until the test tube overheated and shattered making a loud sound and catching the attention of the entire class. It was cute while it lasted. For years, just out of curiosity, every now and then I wondered what became of him but I didn’t remember his last name. And then last year, I found him on Facebook and his profile was so lame. I felt maybe I shouldn’t have wondered what happened to him over the years and shuffled the cute image I had of him.

hauterrfly.com
