Connecticut State

Lewiston police say a Brunswick couple and Connecticut man died Wednesday in crash

By Sun Journal Staff Report
Sun-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON — Police said Thursday a Brunswick couple and a Connecticut man died in a Wednesday afternoon head-on collision on Lisbon Street. Paul Dalessandro, 68, of Brunswick was driving a black 2007 Toyota Prius on Lisbon Street headed into Lewiston with his wife, Judith Montgomery, 68, Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre wrote in a statement. The couple and their dog died at the scene, according to St. Pierre.

