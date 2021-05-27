Lewiston police say a Brunswick couple and Connecticut man died Wednesday in crash

No one was hurt in fires in Old Town and Auburn, over the weekend, that left 22 people without homes. The Auburn fire was reported just before 1:00 Saturday morning at an apartment house at 248 Turner Street. Fire officials told WGME-TV that all 18 residents, including 8 adults and 10 children, were able to get out before crews arrived. It only took about 15 minutes to knock down the fire, but officials say the building is likely a total loss. The Red Cross worked to find accommodations for the tenants.