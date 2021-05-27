Lewiston police say a Brunswick couple and Connecticut man died Wednesday in crash
LEWISTON — Police said Thursday a Brunswick couple and a Connecticut man died in a Wednesday afternoon head-on collision on Lisbon Street. Paul Dalessandro, 68, of Brunswick was driving a black 2007 Toyota Prius on Lisbon Street headed into Lewiston with his wife, Judith Montgomery, 68, Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre wrote in a statement. The couple and their dog died at the scene, according to St. Pierre.www.sunjournal.com