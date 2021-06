The Kirkwood Community College baseball team took down Miles Community College in the first matchup 6-2, on Friday, May 21. . After the win the Eagles are now 41-20 and will play MCC one more time on Saturday, May 22. The ICCAC D11 champs took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and then had 3 more runs in the fourth inning to go up 4-0.