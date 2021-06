Gold markets have initially fallen during the course of the week as people were concerned about the idea of the Federal Reserve tapering, but after the jobs number on Friday came out a little lighter than “feared”, that suggests that the market is not going to have to worry about the Federal Reserve tapering. That being the case, the market should continue to see a lot of upward momentum in anything that is not the US dollar, and of course gold is the antithesis of the greenback.