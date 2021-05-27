Masahiro Sakurai rumored to considering retiring from his popular Famitsu column
There is no other Nintendo legend like Masahiro Sakurai. Every game the Kirby and Super Smash Bros. creator has helmed has been nothing short of spectacular, but on his side time from gaming and creating, the director has been a prominent writer for the Japanese magazine Famitsu. Publishing well over 600 column pieces, Masahiro Sakurai has been writing for Famitsu for almost 18 years now, but most prominently since Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U were in development.nintendowire.com