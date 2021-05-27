newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Masahiro Sakurai rumored to considering retiring from his popular Famitsu column

By Marc Kaliroff
nintendowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no other Nintendo legend like Masahiro Sakurai. Every game the Kirby and Super Smash Bros. creator has helmed has been nothing short of spectacular, but on his side time from gaming and creating, the director has been a prominent writer for the Japanese magazine Famitsu. Publishing well over 600 column pieces, Masahiro Sakurai has been writing for Famitsu for almost 18 years now, but most prominently since Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U were in development.

nintendowire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#Gaming#Super Smash Bros#Japanese#Pushdustin#Famitsu Column#Mr Sakurai#Creator#Rumors#Online#Game Development#Early Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Smash Bros., Kirby Creator Reportedly Considering Early Retirement

Masahiro Sakurai is reportedly considering an early retirement, according to a translation of his latest column in Famitsu. The creator of Kirby and the Super Smash Bros. series wrote about life after game development, saying the idea of retiring early could appeal to him, according to snippets of the column published by a frequent and accurate reporter of his column, the Japanese blog ryokutya2089, and translated by VGC.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Sakurai Isn't Retiring Despite Rumors To the Contrary

Personal work always comes to an end. In a recent column written for Famitsu, video game industry veteran Masahiro Sakurai spoke about the possibility of retiring from the industry one day. He says that he'll be continuing his writing for Famitsu for a little longer, and will still be doing his work in video games after Super Smash Bros Ultimate wraps up, contradicting rumors that began circulating this morning after an excerpt of the article was posted on Japanese blog Ryokutya2089.
Video GamesKotaku

Smash Bros. Creator Masahiro Sakurai Is Thinking About Retiring

Masahiro Sakurai has a regular column in Japanese game magazine Weekly Famitsu. In the latest issue, just released and read by Kotaku, Sakurai’s article is titled, “Everything comes to an end.”. According to Sakurai, he wrote the article earlier this month at the end of Golden Week, which is a...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

5 Classic Fire Emblem Games That Deserve a Re-Release

Nintendo announced that Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in Japan. Unfortunately for the rest of the world, we still don’t have an official Western release of that title. After learning of this news, I thought about the abundance of Fire Emblem titles that have yet to reach the West. There are also older games that are too rare and expensive to buy on original software. To alleviate this, Nintendo has taken steps in bringing back more older entries with the limited release of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light just a couple of months ago.
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

The latest edition of Japanese gaming magazine Weekly Famitsu is now with subscribers and there’s a few high profile video games reviewed this week. The highest reviewed title in this week’s edition is Resident Evil Village, which was awarded two 10’s and two 9’s, giving it a total review score of 38/40. The next highest reviewed title this week is New Pokemon Snap which received two 9’s and two 8’s, giving it a total of 34/40. Here’s all the review scores from Weekly Famitsu issue 1694:
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Smash Bros.’s creator announces he’s not leaving the gaming industry

Super Smash Bros. Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the series, announced that he is not retiring from game development. However, Sakurai will leave the weekly corner of Famitsu after 18 years of a huge year. Translations of Sakurai’s last column seemed to suggest that the play director was considering early retirement....
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Masahiro Sakurai giving some thought to early retirement

There’s no question that Masahiro Sakurai is a veteran developer of the games industry. He’s been working on various projects for nearly three decades, and has contributed to some major IPs. Of course, he’ll always be recognized for his involvement in Kirby and Super Smash Bros. There are some early...
Video GamesComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases Final Two DLC Characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director and legendary creator, Masahiro Sakurai, has teased the next two DLC characters coming the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Unfortunately, Sakurai doesn't offer up any clues on who these characters are, but he does divulge some interesting details about when they will be revealed and released.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Samurai Warriors 5 adding 10 playable supporting characters

We’ve known for a while that the base roster of Samurai Warriors 5 would be 27 characters, both new and returning. Turns out that number isn’t quite correct, as 10 other characters will be playable at launch, but they won’t be quite as fleshed out as that original batch. These...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Sakurai reveals future of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate creator Mashiro Sakurai has confirmed that the next two DLC fighters are the last. In Sakurai's latest column on Famitsu, Sakurai decided to offer some cryptic information about the future of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its mystery fighters. Thanks to a translation by Localization Editor Robert Sephazon, here is what we know about the state of the game.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo E3 2021 Tease Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

A new tease about Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct from a prominent Nintendo insider has Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite fans excited. Speaking previously about Nintendo's E3 2021 showcase, Nintendo insider Nate Drake noted they were excited, but not overly excited based on what they know. That said, apparently, something has changed, because now the insider has revealed their hype for Nintendo's E3 showcase is a nine out of ten. In other words, they are extremely hyped.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Rumor: Sonic Rangers Might Be The Next Installment In The Series

At the end of the Sonic Central broadcast, a quick teaser featuring what is believed to be the next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game was shown off. The snippet of footage is brief, but it offers a glimpse of Sonic running through the woods with pink, glowing squares of energy emitting from his feet. Although no gameplay footage was shown, Sega is stating that the game will be available on Nintendo Switch in 2022. You can give the teaser a look right here:
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Shares More Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Combat Details

More combat details for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword continues to emerge. Nintendo announced the HD re-release of the game earlier this year during a Nintendo Direct. Since that moment, people wondered how the game would handle swordplay. Well, they confirmed that the right stick would be dealing with your weapons. On Twitter, they gave even more clarification about Link’s upcoming adventures around Skyloft. Precision with the sword was key in Skyward Sword on the Wii and that isn’t going to change with the re-release. However, it sounds like Nintendo is giving button users complete freedom to try and complete the game with that setup. (However, it seems unlikely that the title will allow fans to re-map the buttons to their liking.)
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Sakurai teases Smash Ultimate DLC “soon” & debunks Fighters Pass 3 rumors

Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed that Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be coming to an end once Fighters Pass Volume 2 wraps up, obliterating any hopes for a possible third pass. Smash Ultimate has become one of the biggest, if not the greatest, crossover game of all time, featuring gaming legends such as Solid Snake, Mario, Cloud, Link, Ryu, and even Steve from Minecraft. Sadly, all things must come to an end.
Video GamesNintendo Life

The Guy Who Made The Stretchy Super Mario 64 Face Also Almost Gave Us Portal Zelda

We do love a good retro infodump here at Nintendo Life, and the latest is a podcast interview between Ben Hanson from the MinnMax Show and legendary game developer Giles Goddard. We reported on the interview earlier in the week, in fact, but the full show (above) featured so many intriguing titbits that we wanted to explore them in a little more detail.