Masahiro Sakurai rumored to considering retiring from his popular Famitsu column

More combat details for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword continues to emerge. Nintendo announced the HD re-release of the game earlier this year during a Nintendo Direct. Since that moment, people wondered how the game would handle swordplay. Well, they confirmed that the right stick would be dealing with your weapons. On Twitter, they gave even more clarification about Link’s upcoming adventures around Skyloft. Precision with the sword was key in Skyward Sword on the Wii and that isn’t going to change with the re-release. However, it sounds like Nintendo is giving button users complete freedom to try and complete the game with that setup. (However, it seems unlikely that the title will allow fans to re-map the buttons to their liking.)