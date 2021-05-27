AMC call buyers ride ticket to profits

For those of us who understand the mindset, tactics and attitudes of institutional traders, moves like what we are seeing in AMC (AMC) can engender some serious schadenfreude. There is something great about seeing the manipulators out-manipulated, something truly Robin Hood-esque about a squeeze put on by retail traders that transfers money from Wall Street to Main Street, even if you yourself are not making money on the move. That may make it tempting to get involved, to be a part of sticking it to the man.