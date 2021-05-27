newsbreak-logo
AMC call buyers ride ticket to profits

By Chris Sykora
marketrebellion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Entertainment (AMC) has set a new 3-year high today and bullish option traders are turning some fast money on positions opened yesterday. Just yesterday on May 26, Market Rebellion’s Unusual Activity Service found that 14,000 Weekly $18 calls, expiring tomorrow, May 28, were bought for $1.25 to $2.30 with shares at $17.26. This was clearly fresh buying, as open interest in the strike was just 8,435 contracts before the activity appeared.

