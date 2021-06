The NFL schedule release is another landmark event for fans of every team around the league. Optimism runs high regardless of an organization’s expectations, as everyone begins the season with the same record and chance at success. For the Cleveland Browns, fans and pundits around the league are feeling extremely confident regarding their ability to improve on their run to the divisional round of the playoffs from a season ago. Here is a look at the most intriguing games on Cleveland’s 2021 regular season schedule.