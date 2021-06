This list of the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 (so far) recognizes that the word "hit" has several definitions. So, for the first time the annual Taste of Country list will award songs that deserve distinctions when they don't make the Top 10 but still leave an impact. Think of the first 10 songs on this mid-year list as superlatives and click any of the titles to hear why each is deserving of inclusion.