Pennsylvania State

Presque Isle State Park starts summer season with fundraising chips, some beaches open for swimming

Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the peninsula won't have to wait for Discover Presque Isle in July to show their support for their favorite Pennsylvania state park. Starting this weekend, visitors to Presque Isle State Park will be able to pull into a parking lot and receive a round wood chip with a My PI logo for a $5 donation. The chips are a fundraiser put on by the Presque Isle Partnership, similar to the frog buttons sold in recent years at the nonprofit's Discover Presque Isle. But unlike the buttons, available only during the festival, the wood chips will be sold the final weekend of each month from May through September.

