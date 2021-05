Industry veteran Rodney Crowell is looking forward to the release of his 18th studio album, Triage. The new project is set for release on July 23. In anticipation of the album’s release, Crowell has shared “Something Has to Change" as its first single. A statement on recent events, the song's accompanying music video features an intimate performance at Castle Recording Studios with a live band, all wearing masks, as Crowell sings about the maladies he feels must change.