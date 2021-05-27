Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps short-form animated series announced, more series on the way

When it’s said that a Legend of Zelda anime is closer to reality the actual reality of it feels more like it’s taking a step forward, then a step back as those in charge keep trying to decide what to do with it. Some want to make it into a movie, others want to make it into a series, and right now I would have to agree that, even without being a fan of Zelda, that a series would make a lot more sense. There’s simply too much world-building to do for a movie since in the time frame given for a full feature anime movie it’s not possible to get everything that fans would want to see when it comes to the overall story. Trying to pack too much into a movie has been done many times before and has often failed without exception. Amazingly enough, some folks would say to hell with the overall story just to get one tale on the big screen or on Netflix that would wow the people with the presentation of what might amount to a single or two episodes but would cheapen the value of the characters and locations found within it since without a series there’s only so much that one can do. Some would say do it anyway, but in this case, it feels better to say that a series would actually be far wiser simply because it would appease the fans and it would make for a better, and more lucrative showing since while this has been tried in the past and kind of failed, The Legend of Zelda is obviously still a marketable story that people want to see developed as far as it can be, and since the manga appears to work for a lot of folks it feels as though the anime would be perfectly positioned to step up and satisfy the fans yet again.