NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce to Play Against Phil Ivey and Joe Lubin in a Charity Poker Tournament Hosted by Virtue Poker
Scheduled for June, the charity tournament hosted by the P2P platform Virtue Poker will feature 12 participants in a no-limit Texas Hold’em tournament, including NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, ConsenSys Founder Joe Lubin, Hall of Famer Phil Ivey, Brian Rast, Ethernity Founder Nick Rose, SuperFarm Founder Elliotrades, Winston Wolfe, Mr. Beast, and Ran Neuner. The three remaining seats will be given away to one community member each from the corresponding Virtue Poker, SuperFarm, and Ethernity communities.www.coinspeaker.com