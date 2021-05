Americans are entering a second pandemic summer with considerably more optimism than in 2020 as many millions of people receive the protection of a coronavirus vaccine. Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to be busy in the United States, with 60% more Americans planning to fly over the holiday in 2021 than a year prior. A similar rise in highway traffic is expected, with more than 37 million people planning to drive more than 50 miles over the weekend. Some large public gatherings are resuming as well. The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 30 is sold out with more than 135,000 spectators expected to descend on the race.