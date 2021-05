For the first time since the ATP Tour began its ranking system in 1973, there are no American men ranked in the Top 30 in the world. In the rankings released Monday, Taylor Fritz was the highest-ranked American at No. 31 in the world, followed by John Isner at 34, Reilly Opelka at 47 and Tommy Paul at 55. Tennys Sandgren, Sam Querrey and Sebastian Korda are ranked Nos. 65, 66 and 67, respectively. Frances Tiafoe is No. 74.