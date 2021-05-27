newsbreak-logo
🎥 Hawley bill to declassify intel on origin of COVID passes Senate

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON —The United States Senate on Thursday unanimously passed U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s bill to require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origins of the Covid pandemic. The bill is cosponsored by Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.).

(Washington, D.C., May 26, 2021) – Today, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan amendment offered by U.S. Senators Roger Marshall M.D. (R-KS) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) calling for a transparent investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak mandated by the World Health Assembly during its current session, which ends on Monday. Additionally, if China continues on its path of cover-up and obfuscation, the Marshall-Gillibrand Amendment demands a full, transparent investigation to include the U.S. and our allies and partners around the world.