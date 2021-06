VFW 1595 Post Commander Devin Boman salutes the grave of Charles H. James, for whom the VFW post is named, during the Post's Memorial Day ceremony, held Monday at Valley View Cemetery. Also pictured are VFW Members Mike Stephens, Marty Drane, and Megan Stephens, along with VFW Auxiliary President Annie Brimmer, and Sheriff's Deputy Ayche Draine holding the US flag. According to Echoing Footsteps, Charles H. James, MD, was born in Virginia, and served in the military during the period of the Spanish American War (1898). He later settled in Broadus, where he became one of the town's first physicians, and passed away in 1932. VFW Post 1595 is named in his honor.