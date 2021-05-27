newsbreak-logo
VIP Recordings' 'Red Devil Compilation' debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Chart

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VIP Recordings’ “Red Devil” compilation debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Sales Chart features some of the best independent Hip-hop and Pop artists in the music industry. Hybrid styles of powerhouse independent Hip-hop artists and notorious Pop/R&B artists headline a powerful mixture of musical styles on this VIP Recordings compilation album.

Today Claptone has shared new track “My Night” featuring electronic indie duo APRE. Accompanying the track, Claptone has also shared an ’80s cult movie-inspired music video directed by Keith Musil. Watch and listen HERE. Just turn on “My Night” and – bam – you’ll be hit by a confetti-cannon of fun. As Claptone puts it: “If I had a surfboard this is one [track] I’d instinctively develop a desire to catch a wave to. It’s one of those that you instantly wanna listen to again after it ends and again after it ends and so on. I really love it with all of my heart.” “My Night” is co-produced with the almighty Stuart Price and has everything a proper hit requires, it’s sticky like superglue, and only slightly less addictive than a Netflix binge.