VIP Recordings’ ‘Red Devil Compilation’ debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Chart

Today Claptone has shared new track “My Night” featuring electronic indie duo APRE. Accompanying the track, Claptone has also shared an ’80s cult movie-inspired music video directed by Keith Musil. Watch and listen HERE. Just turn on “My Night” and – bam – you’ll be hit by a confetti-cannon of fun. As Claptone puts it: “If I had a surfboard this is one [track] I’d instinctively develop a desire to catch a wave to. It’s one of those that you instantly wanna listen to again after it ends and again after it ends and so on. I really love it with all of my heart.” “My Night” is co-produced with the almighty Stuart Price and has everything a proper hit requires, it’s sticky like superglue, and only slightly less addictive than a Netflix binge.