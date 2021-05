Wizards With Last Chance to Advance to the NBA Playoffs. The Wizards play the Indians Pacers tonight for their last opportunity to advance to the NBA Playoffs. While the Wizards were hoping to make it into the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday by beating the Boston Celtics, many were hoping for a loss so that they could be in the position they find themselves now– an opportunity to make it in as the 8th seed to go up against the #1 seed Philadelphia 76ers rather than the #2 seed Brooklyn Nets.