Komuz gets the party started and begins breaking backs ahead of the summer with the Get Loose! EP on Drama Club Recordings. As the floodwaters are pouring in of unreleased music from the pandemic, Komuz came back harder than ever and assumed the position as official party-starter with his sound that incorporates New Orleans-inspired breaks, funk, and thunder-cracking bass. Formerly known as Klutch, he’s on the rise to a new chapter in his career by releasing a remix of Green Day’s “American Idiot” and teaming up with TVBOO for “BTFU.” Now, he’s landed the Get Loose! EP on Drama Club Recordings to further showcase all the flavor from Louisiana.