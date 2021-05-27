newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Update on the latest in business:

By The Associated Press, AP
kdow.biz
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street after investors received more signals that the economy is continuing to heal from the pandemic. Economic reports showed that unemployment is falling and the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter. Still, sales of durable goods dropped unexpectedly last month. Industrial stocks are leading the gains. General Electric rose 5.8% and Boeing gained 3%. Utilities and energy companies lagged the broader market. The 10-year Treasury note traded at a yield of 1.61%, up from 1.57% the day before. Investors will next turn their attention to Friday’s inflation data.

kdow.biz
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Economic Reports#Business Growth#Related Companies#Financial Markets#Ap#General Electric#Boeing#Treasury#Americans#The Labor Department#The Commerce Department#Freddie Mac#Cybersecurity#Colonial Pipeline#Congress#Gop#White House#Macy#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
NCAA
News Break
EPA
News Break
Facebook
News Break
FAA
News Break
Walmart
Country
China
Related
StocksGreenwichTime

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500's first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Markets Creep Ahead On Recovery Optimism

Global markets crept higher Friday even as data showed a spike in inflation, hitting consumer sentiment ahead of an expected big-spending budget announcement from President Joe Biden. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent in early trade, outpaced by the tech-heavy Nasdaq and lagged by the wider S&P 500,...
Public HealthUpNorthLive.com

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' use of Congressional Review Act puts filibuster debate in new light

Last week, the window closed on the ability of the Democrats in the Senate to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal regulations issued late in the Trump administration. The Democrats in the Senate passed three CRA resolutions in the past four months. One was to eliminate a Trump rollback of emission standards for methane. The second resolution would eliminate the Department of Treasury’s “true lender” rule which made it easier for banks to issue loans with higher interest rates. The final resolution was passed two weeks ago when Senate Democrats voted to repeal an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule requiring the agency to turn over more information to employers during the process known as “conciliation.” Those bills will likely be passed by the House and signed by President Biden.
MinoritiesCNN

The Second Amendment is not about guns -- it's about anti-Blackness, a new book argues

(CNN) — One of Charlton Heston's greatest performances came not in a Hollywood film but on a convention stage where he electrified a crowd of gun-rights enthusiasts. Heston was president of the National Rifle Association in May 2000 when he spoke at the group's national gathering in Charlotte. The actor described gun owners as patriots and said owning a gun was "something that gives the most common man the most uncommon of freedoms."
Businessinvestingcube.com

EUR/USD Outlook After US PCE Inflation Data

EUR/USD has plunged after the US PCE price index data. The Federal Reserve usually monitors various metrics. However, it uses the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index as one of the key gauges of inflation. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis indicated that core PCE price index was up by 3.1% in April on a year-on-year basis. Economists had expected a reading of 2.9%, which was higher than the prior month’s 1.9%.
BusinessStreet.Com

Federal Reserve PCE Inflation Gauge Surges to Highest Since 1992

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation surged the most in nearly three decades Thursday as consumer spending got a boost from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and supply-chain bottlenecks added to price increases. The core April PCE Price Index rose 3.1% from last year, the...
EconomyInside Nova

Your Money: Reasons to be optimistic about the U.S. economy

Would you believe me if I told you, despite the pandemic, the U.S. economy has rarely been better off? In the first quarter of 2021:. The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.4%. This was the second-fastest GDP growth rate since 2003. The fastest was in third quarter 2020, when the economy really took off. (GDP is a measure of the value of goods and services.)
Presidential ElectionBloomberg

Summers Says Biden Budget Risks Oveheating U.S. Economy

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said President Joe Biden’s budget is built on outdated economic forecasts and risks overheating the U.S. economy. While Summers said Biden is right to be trying to fix infrastructure and reduce inequality, he is worried by the likelihood of large budget deficits. “Just because you...