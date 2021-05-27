Update on the latest in business:
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street after investors received more signals that the economy is continuing to heal from the pandemic. Economic reports showed that unemployment is falling and the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter. Still, sales of durable goods dropped unexpectedly last month. Industrial stocks are leading the gains. General Electric rose 5.8% and Boeing gained 3%. Utilities and energy companies lagged the broader market. The 10-year Treasury note traded at a yield of 1.61%, up from 1.57% the day before. Investors will next turn their attention to Friday’s inflation data.kdow.biz