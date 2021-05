Robert Plant will forever be known for his work as the vocalist of Led Zeppelin. And that’s understandable — his onetime band was, after all, one of the most iconic bands of their time, and one which still continues to influence artists today. But Plant’s solo work in the years that followed has offered plenty for listeners to savor as well. Writing at Pitchfork in 2014, Stuart Berman noted that “the refusal to rest on his laurels has made him not more confrontational an artist but more congenial.”