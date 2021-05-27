newsbreak-logo
Politics

Kewanee Public Library Summer Reading Program Starts Next Week

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Billiet from the Kewanee Public Library was our guest on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Thursday. Sara joined WKEI to remind everyone that you still have time to fill out the Library Survey and win a $50.00 Visa Giftcard. Visit the Kewanee Library on Facebook or at KewaneeLibrary.org and fill out the Kewanee Public Library Strategic Planning Survey. Not only will you be entered to win a giftcard you will also play a role in helping the Kewanee Library plan for the future. Sara also talked about the Summer Reading Program which gets underway next week, Tuesday, June 1st, for kids, teens and adults. And the Kewanee Public Library will be saying Happy Retirement to Ann Turnbull with a celebration on Wednesday June 8th from 11 Am to 3 Pm.

