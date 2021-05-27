Survey seeks Fredericksburg-area residents' input on transportation

newsbreak-logo
By Scott Shenk
Free Lance-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegional planners are looking for Fredericksburg-area residents to weigh in on the transportation network in an effort to get firsthand accounts of any issues. The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has launched an online survey to “identify shortcomings of the current transportation system and suggest improvements to decision-makers,” FAMPO Public Involvement Coordinator Stacey Feindt said in a news release.

