Jungle Cruise trailer: Forget Dwayne Johnson – everyone’s talking about Jesse Plemons’ German accent

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Disney’s upcoming adventure film Jungle Cruise set to hit cinemas and Disney+ at the end of July, a newly released trailer has revealed part of the storyline - and given us our first taste of the over-the-top German accent Jesse Plemons will be utilising in his role as villain Prince Joachim.

