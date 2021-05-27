newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘We are on edge’: How Asian Americans are coping with the mental-health impact of racism

By Meera Jagannathan
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hate incidents against Asian Americans over the past several months have taken a substantial mental-health toll, a new report concludes.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian People#Hate Crimes#Racism#Racial Discrimination#Mental Health#Physical Violence#Emotional Trauma#Family Violence#Asians#Stop Aapi Hate#Some Asian Americans#Aapi#Justice Department#Mental Health Diagnoses#Asian Descent#Physical Health#Racial Trauma#Depression#Racist Incidents#Asian American Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritieskhn.org

Racism Has ‘Undeniable’ Impact On Health Disparities, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that the covid pandemic has highlighted how racism negatively affects health outcomes for African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans. Separately, the Indian covid variant is found in Maine, a study shows most kids with covid don't get a fever, and authorities accept covid is airborne. AP:...
MinoritiesBoston Globe

Structural racism infects how we pay for health care

Dr. Michael Poulson’s strong comments about structural racism associated with housing and communities and the services (education, jobs, etc.) provided there are right on target and need to be addressed by government policy and programs (“Biden’s infrastructure plan must curb structural racism,” Opinion, April 27). As a fellow physician, I hope that Poulson and others in our field will also address the structural racism in how we pay for health care for children and youth (and older people) in many of these communities.
Minoritiesthebody.com

Asian-American Health Data Is Guilty of Erasure by Aggregation

Every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) have some of the lowest recorded HIV transmission rates among all demographics in the United States. For 2018, AAPIs accounted for 2% of HIV diagnoses—885 out of 37,986—in the U.S., even as they accounted for 6% of the overall population.
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Asian American Racism through the eyes of Claudine Wong

The League of Women Voters Solano County invites the community to an online event addressing racism and violence directed at the Asian-American community. Claudine Wong is the key presenter for this vital topic. Wong helped launch the first weekend morning news show at KTVU, which she still anchors. She also...
Mental HealthLancaster Online

Reopening during COVID brings relief to some and anxiety to others; mental health professionals offer coping strategies

On the last day of May — Mental Health Awareness month — Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 pandemic mitigation orders related to gatherings, restaurants and other businesses are set to be lifted. On Thursday, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, allowing them to go maskless outdoors, even in crowds, and in most indoor settings. For many, it’s a welcome sign of better days ahead. For some, it’s a trigger for a dreadful wave of anxiety. For many others, it’s a little bit of both of those feelings. For more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to work or attend school remotely — and while the situation has come with its own set of challenges, it’s been a relief for people who deal with social anxiety. It’s also important to acknowledge that many essential front-line workers haven’t been able to work remotely and have had to deal with feelings of anxiety throughout the pandemic with little respite.
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

For Asian American Women, Racism And Misogyny Have Always Been Intertwined

In March, when a white gunman in Georgia killed six women of Asian descent in a string of shootings, many Asian American and Pacific Islanders, especially AAPI women, were horrified — but not surprised. AAPI women and girls know all too well the toxic combination of racism and misogyny, which is often reinforced through media and culture. And, as a new report released Thursday lays out, AAPI women have experienced the consequences of that toxicity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minoritiespsychologytoday.com

Facing Asian American Discrimination with Resolve

Discrimination and violence against Asian Americans is on the rise, with a 164 percent jump in hate crimes. Recent politics and pandemic-related attributions have polarized anti-Asian sentiment. Most people cannot think of Asian role models, and if they do, the majority think only of famous film stars. Many people do...
MinoritiesCity Journal

Two Waves of Anti-Asian Hate Crime

A wave of anti-Asian hate crimes has plagued the United States in the past few months. The media have highlighted it, celebrities have rallied against it, and Congress held hearings on it (in which I had the opportunity to participate). When measuring the scale of the problem, commentators tend to...
Waltham, MAWicked Local

Are the kids alright? How Waltham students' mental health was impacted by the pandemic

You sit at a computer for hours in isolation. You cannot see your friends or your teachers. There are no athletic competitions, no senior week or and no prom to look forward to—they've all been canceled. You are worried about things outside of school such as your next meal or your parents' job security. You don't feel like doing homework now more than ever. You feel sad and lonely.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

As pandemic restrictions ease, mental health impacts could remain

Pandemic restrictions in New York and around the country are starting to ease. Tens of thousands of people are vaccinated everyday, while the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline from a wintertime spike. But a longer-lasting concern of the pandemic could be the mental health shock created by the year-long...
MinoritiesPosted by
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House condemns Atlanta shootings and Asian American racism

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the March 16 mass shooting in Atlanta and reaffirming Congress’ commitment to combating racism and violence against the Asian American community, which has seen a spike in hate crimes since the onset of the pandemic.  The resolution, H.Res. 275, passed, 244-180, though more than a […] The post U.S. House condemns Atlanta shootings and Asian American racism appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Mental HealthThe Drum

Crafting a mental health campaign for brand + cultural impact

The COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption it caused took a significant toll on our mental health. Yet it has also accelerated a positive shift toward more frequent, nuanced and responsible media coverage of mental health issues and suicide. Brands have noticed, and more companies have entered the mental health conversation during Mental Health Month 2021.
New York City, NYHuffingtonPost

Jason Wang: We Need To Address Mental Health If We Want To Fight Anti-Asian Hate

In 2005, Jason Wang’s father, David Shi, founded Xi’an Famous Foods, a New York City-based chain of fast-casual Chinese restaurants. Before the pandemic, Wang, who is the company’s CEO, ran 14 restaurants in three boroughs. Now only eight shops remain, including the recently reopened Long Island City location, which closed in January 2020 because of a fire. During the pandemic, Xi’an started shipping hand-pulled noodle meal kits and introduced online ordering for pickup and delivery to New Yorkers. Besides slinging noodles, he’s helping Soar Over Hate to raise funds for pepper spray and personal safety devices to give to the Asian elderly, women and LGBTQ communities in New York.
Congress & CourtsPress Democrat

Biden signs law targeting hate crimes against Asian Americans

WASHINGTON — Responding to the surge of attacks on Asian Americans during the coronavirus crisis, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation intended to bolster federal and local investigations into hate crimes based on victims’ race or ethnicity. The new law, which the House and Senate passed with bipartisan support,...
Mental HealthPosted by
MyNorthwest

Why emotional, mental health impacts of COVID may linger

Cases of COVID-19 and pandemic related restrictions may be dropping, but don’t be surprised if you’re not ready to celebrate. For many, the emotional and mental health impacts of the pandemic will linger, according to Dr. Kira Mauseth, co-lead of the Behavioral Health Strike Team at the state Department of Health.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID impact on mental health: Expert offers perspective

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools kick off walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics – and the CDC issues new recommendations when it comes to masks. How is our mental health affected by these latest headlines?. Gloria Jacobson, the Dean of Cardinal Stritch University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences, joined the FOX6...