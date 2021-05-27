newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Safety Harbor, FL

AAA fears people neglected car tune-ups in 2020

By Heather Leigh
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5ulT_0aDfEzbo00

Inside Duane's Dealer Alternative in Safety Harbor, technicians are busy at work helping folks catch up on regular car maintenance

“Air pressure in tires are low, tires are dry rotted because vehicles were sitting,” said Duane Desouza. “Wiper blades are no longer existent because they were just sitting on the hot glass all summer long basically.”

Things most of us would keep up with during a normal year, but we all know 2020 was not that. But, ignoring tune-ups is no good either.

“When you’ve got vehicles that are low and tire pressure, tires are dry rotted, you can have a belt separation and that can be very catastrophic causing vehicles to roll over or you lost control,” Desouza said.

AAA believes some people may head out for a Memorial Day weekend road trip with a car that’s not ready. They estimate about 34 million Americans will hop on the highway this weekend, 2 million in Florida.

Tim Kephart

“The last place you want to spend your holiday is on the roadside,” said Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesperson.

He says with more folks working from home, cars were on the road a lot less last year. But, that’s not the case in 2021.

“We’re looking at at least a 60 percent increase in travelers compared to last year, and you know with the recent news of the CDC easing mask restrictions, I think that just creates even more confidence with travelers anxious to get out there.”

Desouza says the pandemic did cause uncertainty for many drivers who now seem more open to paying a slightly larger repair bill to avoid buying a new car.

”The world got shut down overnight,” Desouza said. “And many people lost their jobs, do I want to spring for a $600 car payment?”

He says that’s helped keep auto repair shops busy.

“March was one of the automotive industry’s busiest months,” he said.

It means you’re probably not the only one trying to book an appointment for repairs which may have you looking for a rental car.

Amy Elmore is leaving for Gettysburg tonight she says they went back and forth on transportation but ultimately decided renting was for them

“When we did a price check it just turned out to be more economical to rent an RV the way we wanted to do things,” Elmore said.

“Scammers understand that rental cars are in high demand right now, and scammers can create fake websites and advertise just like legitimate companies can,” said Bryan Oglesby, the West Florida BBB Director for public relations and outreach.

He says they create those websites and pay for sponsored ads hoping to fool consumers into paying for their car with gift cards. He says legitimate companies don’t do this.

When you visit the website do you even know what the company is? Scroll to the bottom and look for contact information, is the company transparent? Can you search them online separately?” he asked.

He says to search the company name and add “scam” at the end to see what others are saying or if they have complaints and are responsive with customers.

How to Avoid a Rental Car Con:

  • Never make payments with prepaid debit cards or gift cards. Scammers prefer these payment methods because there is nothing you can do to get your money back. Remember, legitimate companies almost always accept credit cards as the primary means of payment.
  • Use the contact information listed directly on the business's website, instead of relying on an internet search for customer support phone numbers (double-check the URL).
  • Beware of sponsored links. Fake websites sometimes pop up in your web browser’s sponsored ad section and appear at the top of the search results. Be careful when clicking! Hover over the URL to be sure it's the right one.
  • When in doubt, verify special deals directly with the company. If you are unsure about a promotional offer, get the customer service number from the company’s official website. Call the company directly to make sure the deal is real.

Elmore is also with Forward Pinellas and wants to remind folks to slow down and use caution, especially when you’re not familiar with an area.

She says since the beginning of the year, 44 people have died on Pinellas County roads and 18% of them have been pedestrians. If you’re taking a trip to another city, she says you are likely not familiar with their roads or driving habits.

“If you’re a tourist, watch for pedestrians. If you’re walking on the roads, watch for cars, make eye contact with the drivers,” she said. “Just make sure you are really paying attention to your surroundings so that no one's life is lost.”

Forward Pinellas is starting a program called “Safe Streets Pinellas” and St. Petersburg Beach is the first to adopt the initiative. Forward Pinellas is committing to a goal of zero deaths and serious injuries in Pinellas County by 2045.

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Safety Harbor, FL
Local
Florida Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Cars#Car Repair#Home Repairs#Regular Cars#New Cars#Car Rental#Aaa#Americans#Cdc#Tune Ups#Auto Repair Shops#Tires#Tire Pressure#Vehicles#Road Trip#Pedestrians#Wiper Blades#Pinellas County Roads#Transportation#Safe Streets Pinellas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carscannoncourier.com

AAA: Make Sure Car Is Road Ready Memorial Day Weekend

A year's worth of pent-up demand is about to be unleashed as 34 million Americans prepare for a Memorial Day road trip. For many, this could be their first road trip in quite some time and AAA is urging drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready. "Some vehicles may...
CarsLaredo Morning Times

Two Step Performance Releases A Comprehensive Guide to Tuning a Car

CLINTON, Miss. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Two Step Performance has announced the release of their newest article: A comprehensive Guide to Tuning a Car. The article highlights the benefits of tuning your car. Many people shy away from making adjustments to their vehicle, but the reality is that some small...
Columbus, OHwhbc.com

AAA: Memorial Day Weekend Travel Way Up, Most Going by Car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Of the 1.7 million Ohioans that AAA predicts will travel this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, 95-percent will go by car. The auto agency says Ohio travelers are choosing more regional destinations like Indianapolis and Nashville. They say you’ll encounter the most weekend highway...
TravelWTVQ

Pent-up demand has Kentuckians ready for road trips: AAA survey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/AAA) — AAA expects a significant rebound in travel this summer, as evidenced by the results of an exclusive survey of Kentuckians that reveals 62% of respondents are considering or planning to take a trip this summer. AAA Travel is already seeing an increase in bookings that reflects...
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch This Catastrophic Parking Fail By Jaguar I-PACE Driver

Here is a pretty unusual parking incident that happened in the car park of Lewisham Hospital, in South London, UK on May 20, 2021. The driver of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE has failed miserably when parking between two other cars - a black Ford Focus on the right and a Toyota Aygo reversed parked on the left.
Buying Carshometownfocus.us

WHEELS

99 Dodge Ram pickup, 4×4, 1st $1995. takes it, 218-969-4536 ***. 2004 Dodge Ram ¾ ton, 98,000 miles, $7500. 2005 Dodge Ram ¾ ton, call for details $9200 OBO, 218- 259-5902***. TRUCKS CHEVY. 1994 pickup, V-8,4WD, short box, cover, stepside, runs good, brakes, exhaust, int. Cannot be driven or towed,...
Jobsleamingtoncourier.co.uk

100,000 classic car jobs at risk from red tape and green fears

More than 100,000 specialist jobs in the classic car industry could be under threat due to post-Brexit bureaucracy and poorly targeted environmental legislation, according to a new trade body representing the sector. The Historic and Classic Vehicles Alliance (HCVA) has called on MPs and regulators to help protect the sector,...
Jefferson, WIWatertown Daily Times

Memorial Day traveling tips

JEFFERSON — Memorial Day weekend kicks off the beginning of summer. If one is traveling, make sure the vehicle is ready for the trip by packing an emergency kit. Kits should include items such as a first-aid kit, fresh water, and non-perishable snacks. Make sure someone has a cell phone charger that works in the vehicle.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

32 people involved in 18 car pile-up on I-35 upper deck

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says 32 people were involved in an 18-vehicle collision on the I-35 upper deck early Sunday morning. Photos of the scene tweeted by ATCEMS show multiple vehicles rolled over. ATCEMS says only 1 adult was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this...
Carsthewealthrace.com

6 Alternatives to Car Rental That Can Save $150 A Day or More

Simply as people are able to journey once more, the hovering worth of rental automobiles is making some holidays value prohibitive. As of mid-Could, in New York Metropolis and Jacksonville, Fla., a midsize SUV prices $193 a day to lease, whereas the identical automotive rental is $249 a day in Indianapolis. And these costs are earlier than taxes and charges.