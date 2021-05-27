Dana White: Richard Schaefer is a ‘guy that gets deals done’ but ‘we will see’ if Jon Jones returns to fight again
Jon Jones has a new advisor helping out with his career and UFC President Dana White has nothing but praise for his choice in business partners. On Wednesday, the former light heavyweight champion announced a new relationship with ex-Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer, who will now be working with Jones in an advisory role when it comes to his fight career. Schaefer is well known in the boxing industry after helping to make Golden Boy a massive promotion while working with fighters such as Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.www.mmafighting.com