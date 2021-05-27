newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Valerie Cagle Named Top Three Finalist For 2021 Division I National Freshman of the Year

By Zach Lentz
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4My9wM_0aDfElUs00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Clemson’s Valerie Cagle and the Oklahoma duo of Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings are the three finalists for the 2021 NFCA / Schutt Sports Division I National Freshman of the Year, the Association revealed on Thursday afternoon. It marks the second time (2016 - Amanda Lorenz & Kelly Barnhill - Florida) two student-athletes from the same program are in the top three.

The winner, which is voted on by the Association’s Division I All-America Committee, will be announced live during a virtual ceremony on June 1 prior to the start of the Women’s College World Series. Co-hosted with USA Softball, the ceremony, which includes the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year reveal, will take place at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on NFCA.org. 2016 Freshman of the Year Amanda Lorenz, who is a volunteer assistant at her alma mater Florida, will be the NFCA’s special guest speaker on Tuesday night.

Cagle, a first team NFCA All-Region selection, was the first player in league history to be named league Player and Freshman of the Year in the same season. A top-10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, Cagle currently is tied for the ACC lead in wins (28) and saves (5), is second in ERA (1.16), innings pitched (216.2), shutouts (11) and batters struck out (267). Her wins, saves and shutouts rank third, fifth and eighth in the NCAA, respectively, while her ERA and strikeouts are 11th best. In the batter’s box, she leads the ACC in slugging percentage (.821) and is tied for first in home runs (17) and RBI (45), third in on-base percentage (.492), and is tied for fourth in doubles (12). Cagle homered and picked up the win in the same game eight times and also recorded a program-record 2- game hitting streak in 2021. Offensively, she ranks top-25 nationally in home runs (t-22nd) and slugging (23rd).

Coleman, named to the NFCA All-Region and All-Big 12 first teams, has been a versatile player for the Sooners, starting every game in the outfield or at first base. She is batting .478 to go with 46 RBI, 66 runs scored, eight home runs and 19 stolen bases. She holds a team-best .584 on-base percentage, drawing 31 walks. Her on-base percentage and stolen bases are tops in the Big 12 and she is second behind her teammate Jennings in runs scored and batting average. The native of The Colony, Texas, registered a 19-game hit streak earlier this season. Coleman ranks in the top 10 nationally in runs per game (3rd / 1.34), doubles (4th) on-base percentage (5th) and batting average (8th).

Jennings, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and top-25 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, leads the Big 12 with a .488 average, 80 hits, 71 runs scored, 84 RBI and 20 doubles and is second to her teammate Jocelyn Alo with 25 home runs and a 1.067 slugging percentage. Homering three times in her first collegiate contest (matching a program record), Jennings has left the yard in 21 different games this season. Starting every contest of the season at second or third base, Jennings holds a .969 fielding percentage with 54 putouts and 41 assists to just three errors. Nationally, Jennings ranks top-10 in RBI (1st), runs per game (1st / 1.42), RBI per game (2nd), slugging (2nd), home runs (t-2nd), home runs per game (t-2nd) and batting average (4th), hits (5th).

The NFCA / Schutt Sports Division I National Freshman of the Year award was created in 2014 to honor outstanding athletic achievement among Division I freshmen softball student-athletes. To be eligible, student-athletes must be nominated by their member head coach. With the cancellation of last year’s season due to COVID-19, eligible candidates hail from the 2020 and 2021 freshman classes. In 2021, the NFCA will award National Freshman of the Year honors to a student-athlete from NCAA DI, NCAA DII, NCAA DIII and NAIA. For more information about all NFCA Awards, visit nfca.org.

Previous winners of the Division I award are Annie Aldrete (Tennessee, 2014), Kasey Cooper (Auburn, 2014), Paige Parker (Oklahoma, 2015), Amanda Lorenz (Florida, 2016), Rachel Garcia (UCLA, 2017), Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma, 2018) and Danielle Williams (Northwestern, 2019). The award was not presented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
64
Followers
206
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Williams
Person
Paige Parker
Person
Kasey Cooper
Person
Rachel Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Softball#The Division#National Awards#National League#Team Player#College World Series#Women#Acc#Era#Sooners#Rbi#Ncaa Diii#Naia#Nfca Awards#Auburn#Colony#Award National Freshman#Top 25 Finalist#Teammate Jocelyn Alo#Softball Student Athletes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Tigers Take Series Finale From Gamecocks 7-2

On Tuesday night Clemson and South Carolina added another chapter to what is already widely considered to be the best rivalry in college baseball. Carter Raffield got his first start in more than a month for the Tigers, throwing three scoreless innings and four Clemson relievers combined to throw the final six innings, allowing just two runs as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks 7-2.
NBAPosted by
AllClemson

Aamir Simms Enters NBA Draft, Ends Clemson Career

Aamir Simms announced Saturday night that his Clemson basketball career is over. The four-year forward had an extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all student-athletes, but Simms expectedly decided to enter the NBA draft pool and hire an agent, making him no longer eligible to play for Brad Brownell and the Tigers.
Sportsteamusa.org

Top 3 Finalists revealed for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY –– USA Softball, the National Governing Body of Softball in the United States, announced today the remaining Finalists for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, which is considered the most prestigious honor in Division I women’s collegiate softball, recognizes the outstanding athletic achievement by Division I female players across the country.
Sportsohiobobcats.com

Warren Named to 2020 NFHCA 2020 Division I Senior Team

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Ohio field hockey senior Leah Warren (Hamilton, New Zealand) was one of 38 student-athletes named to the 2020 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I Senior Team, the organization announced today (May 19). The in-person 2020 NFHCA Senior Game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
Saint Louis, MOWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Former Hudson star Sara Klunder named NAIA Freshman of the Year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Former Hudson standout Sara Klunder has been named the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Freshman of the Year for NAIA. Klunder, who was also named a third-team NAIA all-American, helped lead the Spartans to the NAIA national championship. The 6-foot-3 Klunder hit .379 for the season...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Tiger Tracker: Clemson Firmly in Mix for Elite 2022 Cornerback

The upcoming summer looks to be a busy one for the Clemson coaching staff. With the dead period set to expire at the end of May, the recruiting world is about to open back up. Head coach Dabo Swinney already has high school camps scheduled for the first week in June and a number of potential prospects are set to visit the Clemson campus almost immediately after things open back up. Subscribe for full article.
Florida StatePosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Travels to Florida State for Crucial ACC Series

After picking up their best win of the season on Tuesday night against in-state rival South Carolina, the Tigers hit the road facing another tall task. Winners of eight of their last eleven, Clemson (23-21, 15-15) heads to Tallahassee for a crucial weekend series against No. 17 Florida State (26-18, 17-13). The Tigers are looking to finish the season strong and can ill-afford a poor showing against the Seminoles.
College Sportsnewspressnow.com

Missouri Western's Hawkins named a finalist for D-II Player of the Year

{&first}Missouri Western junior second baseman Sydni Hawkins has been named one of 15 finalists from the 2021 Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II Player of the Year Award. Hawkins was named D2CCA first-team on Tuesday after receiving the same honor from the NFCA last week. The MIAA Player of...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Tabs Jordan Byrd as Larry Penley Replacement

Clemson men's golf will undergo a coaching change for the first time in 38 years. The university announced Thursday that longtime assistant Jordan Byrd will take over for legendary coach Larry Penley, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Penley, the all-time winningest men's golf coach in ACC history, will hand the program over to Byrd after the Tigers finish competing in the NCAA tournament.
Iowa Statecyclonefanatic.com

Kiptoo named USTFCCCA NCAA Division I National Athlete of the Week

Iowa State’s Edwin Kurgat, left, and Wesley Kiptoo, congratulate each otters after placing in the top four of the Invitational Men’s 5,000 meters at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field. Photo credit: © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC. The following is a press release from Iowa State...
Swimming & SurfingR Scarlet Knights

Hannah Heideveld Named Big Ten Rowing Freshman of the Year

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Hannah Heideveld of Rutgers rowing has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, announced by the conference office on Wednesday. The honor marks Rutgers' first major end-of-year award from the conference since joining the Big Ten for the 2015 season. Heideveld is a member of...
Louisville, KYPosted by
AllClemson

Cagle Dominant, Pereira Homers Twice As Tigers Advance to Semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cammy Pereira’s pair of solo home runs to right-center field were enough for Clemson ace Valerie Cagle and the Tigers to secure a 2-0 victory over Georgia Tech in the program’s ACC Tournament opener. Cagle (25-4), the ACC Player of the Year, threw her 10th complete-game shutout and matched her career-high 14 strikeouts as the Tigers advanced to the ACC semifinal. With the victory, Clemson secured the win to improve 41-5 overall on the season.
College SportsPosted by
EDNPub

Tjen Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

Oregon true freshman Janice Tjen became the first player in program history to earn Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year honors following the announcement of the conference’s postseason awards Thursday. She was also named first-team All-Pac-12 while Rifanty Kahfiani and Uxia Martinez Moral earned honorable mention recognition. The freshman from Jakarta,...
Holden, MEBangor Daily News

Husson’s Dore finalist for NCAA Division III Softball Player of the Year

Husson University freshman third baseman Kenzie Dore of Holden has another item to add to her scrapbook. The Brewer High School product has been named one of 15 finalists for the Schutts Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III Softball Player of the Year. She is the only freshman in the group.