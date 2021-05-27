Special Weather Statement issued for Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Major; Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northwestern Major...east central Woodward and south central Woods Counties Until 145 PM CDT AT 115 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mooreland, moving east at 20 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH