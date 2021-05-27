newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Rumors: Falcons Have Been Offered A First-Round Pick for Julio Jones

By Michael Shapiro
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSioT_0aDfEhxy00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons receiver Julio Jones is expected to be traded as early as next week, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. And Atlanta could receive quite the return for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

The Falcons have been offered a first-round pick for Jones as they engage in trade offers across the league, per Russini. Trade rumors regarding Jones intensified over the last week, sparked by an appearance by Jones on Fox Sports 1.

"I'm out of there," Jones told Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe when asked about his future in Atlanta. Sharpe then asked if Jones wanted to join the Cowboys, to which Jones responded, "I ain't going to Dallas, man. I never thought about going to them."

Jones has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers since being selected No. 6 in the 2011 draft. He's tallied 848 catches and 60 touchdowns in 10 seasons, leading the league in receiving yards twice. Jones enters 2021 with the third-most catches of all active receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown.

The Falcons finished last in the NFC South in 2020 at 4–12. They have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL rumors below:

• Former Rams and Falcons running back Todd Gurley visited the Lions on Thursday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Tim Tebow could be used in a wildcat role with the Jaguars rather than play tight end in 2021. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)

• Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't concerned about completing a contract extension before the start of the 2021 season. (Team press conference)

• Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says his hip feels "10 times better" than it did last season. (Team press conference)

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Dianna Russini
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Cowboys#American Football#Jaguars#Ravens#Espn#Pro Bowler#Fox Sports 1#Undisputed#Former Rams#Lions#Nfc South#Atlanta#Dallas#The League#Team Press Conference#Trade Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Undrafted NFL prospect duped in Falcons 'tryout' hoax

A former college football player hoping to earn a shot in the NFL says a callous prankster pulled off a bizarre hoax that played on his dream of playing professionally. Former Austin Peay standout defensive back Juantarius Bryant revealed the apparent deception in an emotional social media post this weekend.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said he was still learning how to call HC Bruce Arians‘ system midway through the 2020 season. “Midway through the year, I was still trying to figure out how to call the plays,” Brady said, via HODINKEE Radio. “I just read [the plays] off my wristband and tried to visualize what was going to happen. It’s like learning a completely new language. You’ve spoken English for 20 years and someone goes, ‘Hey man, let’s speak some Spanish.’ And you are like, ‘Huh? That makes no sense to my brain.’”
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) is congratulated on his 8-yard touchdown reception from Matt Ryan (not pictured) by wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports. Could...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Top Dynasty WR Rankings for the 2021 NFL season

As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to run as we move closer to the NFL season, here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for 2021. As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to fire up for the 2021 season, differentiating between the elite players at each position can come down to the slimmest of margins. While factors such as age, production, and the supporting cast all play their part, we are here to help you disentangle all of that and make an informed decision. Here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for the 2021 season.
NFLSporting News

Julio Jones trade rumors: Falcons receiver wants to play with Cam Newton, Patriots, per report

Yet another potential landing spot — and preferred quarterback — has emerged in the Julio Jones trade sweepstakes. Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston reported Thursday that Jones has expressed interest in playing with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, whom he saw twice a year for nine seasons from 2011-19. Holley's report came during an appearance on "Boston Sports Tonight."
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Report: Peter King says “60-40 Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day”

Peter King of NBC Sports is one of the most plugged-in national reports the NFL media has. When he speaks, people tend to listen. He has been harping on the sense he gets from the Falcons about trading away Julio Jones, and in his latest Football Morning in America column, King said, “I’d call it 60-40 that Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day.”
NFLktbb.com

Green Bay Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert after minicamp tryout

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Last week, the Packers had only two quarterbacks on the roster. Less than a week after signing Blake Bortles, they signed Kurt Benkert — one of the two arms they had in for this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Benkert tweeted a picture of him signing his contract,...
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots are the best trade destination for Julio Jones

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for the New England Patriots as the best — and, perhaps, most likely — landing spot for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who appears to be on the trading block. “They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Julio Jones trade rumors heat up amid Falcons cap crunch

Another day, another Julio Jones trade rumor. The Falcons’ star receiver has been rumored to be on the trading block for weeks, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reporting the interest around the NFL Draft and NBC Sports’ Peter King following the report up in early May. A new report...