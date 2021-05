You'll be able to continue using your WhatsApp account as is even if you don't accept the new privacy policy it rolled out earlier this month — for now, at least. The Facebook-owned chat service wrote in a support article before the policy took effect on May 15th that it was going to progressively limit the features you can access until you accept the new terms. Now, it looks like WhatsApp has decided to change its approach in hopes of keeping its current users. It told TheNextWeb in a statement: