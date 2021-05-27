newsbreak-logo
Ave 42 and Jackson Street closed after fatal crash

By Brandon Iriarte
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
One person has died and another has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Avenue 42 and Jackson street.

A small car was driving on the wrong side of the street on Avenue 42nd around 7 a.m. when they crashed into a pick-up truck.

The crash caused the pick-up truck to collide with the vehicle behind it.

The driver of the small car was transferred to a local hospital, where he later died. The passenger of the car is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The drivers of the other vehicles did not sustain any serious injuries and are expected to be okay.

The eastbound lanes of Avenue 42 is closed near Jackson street, while the northbound lanes on Jackson street to make a left are closed off at the intersection.

The roadway will be closed for the next several hours while officers investigate.

There is no word yet on why the driver was in the wrong lane

