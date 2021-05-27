Cancel
According to KPMG, 58% of consumers say being able to shop 24/7 is the number one reason they shop online. Companies have international customer bases who are online round-the-clock, and that means a decent chunk of customers will be disappointed if they can’t receive help during off-hours. The Geckoboard Customer Support Experience Report 2021 found that 50% of customer support teams are only available during business hours Monday to Friday, and only 28% are available 24/7.

Dan Gingiss: “Listen to your customers”

Give yourself a minimum of 6 months to start marketing before your launch (more time is even better). If you want to experience more of your potential, you need more time. A faster way to move books is through your relationships, and those take time to build. With more time, you can get interviewed on more podcasts, engage with and condition your audience better, and grab a hold of bigger opportunities. With more time you can also monetize in advance of the launch so you can reinvest back into your brand’s growth.
Nathan joins Newton Print as Head of Sales and Customer Service

NATHAN Besley has recently been appointed as Head of Sales and Customer Service at an award-winning, family-run, printed packaging company in Devon (June 2021). Nathan’s role involves overseeing daily interactions with key accounts and new clients for Newton Print Ltd, which assists artisan, start-up and SME food/drink businesses perfect their on-pack identity and presence.
Principle Public Affairs & Marketing Specialist

Are you all about people and communication in a diverse environment?. Are you creative and intuitive in your approach to interacting with customers and the public?. If this sounds like you, The Montgomery County Department of Parks is the place you want to be! We are currently seeking an experienced, motivated, highly organized, and professional Public Information and Customer Service (PICS) Manager to develop and implement strategic public information and customer service programs for the Department. Facilitates accurate communication about issues and inquiries from the community that may be controversial and/or of high importance or visibility for the Parks Department. Reports directly to the Division Chief for Public Affairs and Community Partnerships.
Cloudbeds introduces new payments solution

Cloudbeds, the fastest growing hospitality management platform, announced the launch of a fully integrated payments solution and a new Financial Services division in the US, Canada, UK, and EU. Cloudbeds Payments is a robust payment solution that provides hoteliers an affordable and efficient method of managing all types of payments....
LogMeIn Expands GoToConnect Contact Centre Offerings

LogMeIn, Inc. a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, announced new offerings in the Contact-Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) space with a new outbound calling solution designed for sales organisations and expanded inbound capabilities. All of these contact centre features are fully integrated into LogMeIn’s robust Unified-Communications-as-a-Service...
Digital Identity Net: Digital Identity and Its Role in Safer Payments

Https://thefintechtimes.com/digital-identity-net-digital-identity-and-its-role-in-safer-payments/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Fiona_Jones_photo.jpeg-150x150.jpg?#. Better digital identity solutions are helping tackle challenges for businesses, banks and individuals across a variety of use cases, from faster onboarding to safer authentication. But what role does digital identity have to play in safer payments?. An advocate for digital identity and its role across industries, Fiona...
Jahia Transforms Any CMS into a DXP with Open-source Customer Data Platform

Jahia Solutions Group, a leading global digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced a new release of jExperience, powered by Apache Unomi, the open-source Customer Data Platform (CDP) that allows businesses to collect and analyze first-party customer data, segment audiences, and personalize content – all on your existing content management system (CMS).
California Residents Privacy Policy

This California Residents Privacy Policy (“Privacy Policy”) supplements the Black Note Privacy Policy and applies to California residents. All terms in this Statement have the same meaning as in the Black Note Privacy Policy. If you are a California resident, you can request a notice disclosing the categories of personal...
Former Unlimited Group Comms CEO Nick Clark joins Publitek

Clark (pictured) replaces Simon Flatt, who left Publitek in April to join the consultancy Grand Bridges as chief executive. In his new role, Clark will oversee an 80-strong team in eight countries across Asia, Europe and North America. The agency provides PR and comms, marketing, media, digital and creative services to more than 120 clients including Intel, Mouser, TDK, ON Semiconductor and Toshiba.
Ventana Research Names Qlik as an Exemplary Vendor, Overall Value Index Leader in 2021

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® this week announced Ventana Research has named the company as an Exemplary Vendor and the overall Value Index leader in its 2021 Analytics and Data Value Index. Designed by Ventana Research to imitate enterprise RFI/RFP processes – including all key criteria that buyers use to select vendor offerings – the report highlights the impactful combination of overall customer experience and TCO/ROI that buyers can expect when deploying Qlik’s modern analytics platform.
ENACOMM, DialAmerica partner on omnichannel support

TULSA, OK – June 8, 2021 – FinTech enablement company ENACOMM is joining forces with business process outsourcing (BPO) contact center DialAmerica to offer an expanded customer service solution to the clients of both organizations. Through the partnership, ENACOMM customers can supplement their self-service offerings with DialAmerica’s as-needed agent assistance, and thanks to ENACOMM’s open API digital gateway, DialAmerica clients can implement any solution in ENACOMM’s tech stack.
Cloudbeds streamlines hotel operations

San Diego, CA, June 8, 2021...Cloudbeds, the fastest growing hospitality management platform, announced the launch of a fully integrated payments solution and a new Financial Services division in the US, Canada, UK, and EU. Cloudbeds Payments is a robust payment solution that provides hoteliers an affordable and efficient method of managing all types of payments. Cloudbeds Payments features a state-of-the-art terminal, transparent fees, built-in reporting, analytics, security, and world-class (in-house) support that hoteliers need to focus on their guests rather than time-consuming payments acceptance and reconciliation.
How to Maximize the ROI of Hybrid Events in 2021

Event producers, attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors were thrown into the deep end of the virtual-event pool in 2020. The reduced access to one-on-one interaction with and among attendees resulted in the booking of virtual meetings to complement virtual events and provide valuable face-time. Now, as millions of Americans are vaccinated...
Moving Beyond Pilots: How to Scale EV Infrastructure

2021 is the year that EV charging will begin to be deployed at scale. Here’s what it will take to kickstart this movement. Jill Anderson | Senior Vice President, Customer Service | Southern California Edison. Josh Boone | Executive Director | VELOZ Kameale Terry | CEO | ChargerHelp!. Spencer Reeder...
Customer-Centric Marketing: 2 Ways to Generate Long-Term Customer Engagement

The dynamic between businesses and their customers has changed. Firms need to build on their existing brand foundations in order to create long-term customer loyalty and engagement necessary to drive sustainable growth. So how can firms build this customer-centric approach to their marketing? Recently a roundtable of 5 marketing experts,...
Unified Office Launches Automotive Dealer Performance Suite at Digital Dealer Conference in June

Total Connect Now Automotive Performance Suite™(TCNAPS™) Helps Automobile Dealers Dramatically Improve Business Communications, Operations, and Customer Service. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Unified Office, Inc, a highly innovative managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based virtual communications and business analytics to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today at the Digital Dealer conference the launch of their Total Connect Now Automotive Performance Suite™ (TCNAPS™) for the automotive industry. TCNAPS™ provides a fully integrated communications service combined with a business analytics system that creates dramatic improvements in automotive sales, customer service, and operations.
Mashreq Bank selects Kore.ai to Elevate Customer Experience through Conversational AI

Kore.ai, a top conversational AI software company, announced its partnership with Mashreq Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, to enhance digital engagement and support for customers through conversational AI. Known for being first to market with customer service technology innovations, Mashreq will use Kore’s BankAssist virtual assistant product to provide personalized self-service and enable faster resolution of customer queries in both Arabic and English.
Accedo supports relaunch of Telecine Play for Smart TVs

Accedo has worked with Telecine to deploy an updated version of Telecine Play, a video service offering premium movie and series content to subscribers in Brazil. The updated version will initially be available across Samsung Smart TV devices. Telecine Play is a market leading SVOD service with millions of subscribers...