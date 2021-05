Peanut Butter Brownies are so good you won’t be able to stop eating them. These brownies with chocolate chips are chewy delights you will make over and over again. I make these peanut butter brownies often for when my family and friends come over. They always ask for the recipe. Children will love these brownies, too. Make these brownies with your children or grandchildren for an easy project you can do together. This recipe is very versatile in that you could use peanut butter chips or add raisins or mix it up however you like. If I use crunchy peanut butter I usually leave out the nuts in this recipe. Peanut butter brownies are great with coffee or milk as a snack anytime. You could easily double this recipe for a crowd. They keep well for days in an airtight container if you have any left.