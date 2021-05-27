newsbreak-logo
TV Series

‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Special Reveals the Other Cold Case Michelle McNamara Was Investigating (Video)

By Reid Nakamura
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO’s forthcoming “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” follow-up episode will dive into the case the late crime writer Michelle McNamara had been investigating since she was 14. The standalone episode, which will serve as a follow-up to the 2020 docuseries exploring McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer case, will cover both Joseph James DeAngelo’s recent conviction and the hometown murder that McNamara had been following since 1984. It is set to premiere on June 21.

