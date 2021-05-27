2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of The Week

While the summer months in the market are typically known to be less active, there are still plenty of great opportunities for investors and traders looking to add new positions. We are seeing constructive action in all different areas of the market after a small correction, and even some of the beaten-up growth names are starting to turn the corner. While investors still need to be on the lookout for headline risk related to inflation, the Federal Reserve, and tax raises, the market is certainly set up nicely for June.