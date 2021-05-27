2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of The Week
Right now marijuana stocks are continuing to recover as May comes to a close. This recent upward push for cannabis stocks is setting a good tone heading into June. Analysts feel that in June marijuana stocks will further their rise in trading. However there no way to know for sure but hopes remain in good faith that this momentum will continue. One factor that has been helping the sector rise is more cannabis companies are releasing earnings.www.greenentrepreneur.com