Kansas State

Manhattan storm chaser photographs damaging western KS tornado

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
This image from storm chaser Chip Redmond shows an intensifying tornado near Selden, Kan. on Monday. Redmond followed alongside the tornado as it moved slowly over an open field. It would later impact the town of Selden, and be rated an EF-1 by the National Weather Service. Photo courtesy Chip Redmond

A Manhattan-area storm chaser observed a slow-moving photogenic tornado before and after it impacted a small western Kansas community Monday.

Chip Redmond, photographer and manager of the Kansas Mesonet weather data system, said he was able to follow the tornado “perfectly” as a supercell thunderstorm cycled alongside Highway 83 over an open field in Sheridan County.

“Everyone was able to get a good close view,” Redmond said. “The tornado touched down, and it was moving really slowly.”

According to officials from the National Weather Service office in Goodland, the tornado touched down at 6:06 p.m. At the time it reached the ground, it was reported as a “large multi-vortex tornado,” which means it had individual vortices spinning within the main circulation. The tornado moved mostly eastward before making a northeast turn toward the town of Selden. Redmond said he did not want to be on the highway when it turned.

“I wanted the storm to pass over the highway before it fully cut us off,” Redmond said. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t have anywhere to go.”

As the tornado shifted northeast, it crossed through Selden, a town with a population of 211 as of 2019. Video from other chasers posted to social media shows damage inflicted to several structures.

“No one knew the full magnitude of the impact (of the tornado),” Redmond said. “We saw roofs get lifted off and buildings damaged by flying debris.”

Redmond said he was on the southern side of Selden as the tornado passed. He said the tornado thankfully did not grow in intensity as it moved through the town.

“There was a big mesocyclone, but it never completely lowered, so we never had a large violent tornado, only quick touchdowns,” Redmond said.

A survey team from the National Weather Service found broken windows, snapped power poles, overturned semis and train cars among the damage in Selden. Shingles and roofs were blown off homes and other buildings. Tornadic winds knocked over several grain silos and irrigation pivots.

Meteorologists said it was a challenge to survey the debris because of multiple vortices existing within the main tornado. According to the NWS, these vortices can cause “narrow, short, extreme swaths of damage that sometimes arc through tornado tracks.”

The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-1, with an estimated peak wind gust of 110 miles per hour. There were no deaths reported, but one firefighter in Selden was injured when a utility pole landed on the back window of his truck. Officials said the firefighter’s injuries are minor.

Redmond, who is also a volunteer firefighter through Blue Township-Pottawatomie County Fire District No. 5, is in his 14th year chasing storms. He said it takes a lot of elements to come together to produce a photogenic tornado, especially one that remains over open land long enough for a person to drive alongside and observe it safely.

“They are one in a billion,” Redmond said. “If you chase regularly, you’re out every single day, you may get an event like this once a year, maybe once every five years.”

Storm chasing has grown in popularity over the past two decades, with increased public interest and awareness of severe weather events. Coupled with advancements in radar technology and forecasting, Kansas highways in May can become filled with people wanting to get a glimpse of a tornado. Redmond said the storm near Selden was a secondary target for a lot of people, so traffic was not as bad.

“The storm was moving slow enough, and chasers were more spread out, so that helped people stay calm,” Redmond said.

Redmond said his firefighter training helps him remain cool in stressful situations — but everybody acts differently when faced with a tense moment such as a tornado.

“Your adrenaline is pumping, and you’re going to do things that, on a normal day, you probably wouldn’t do,” Redmond said. “It’s how you handle that stress or that high-impact situation that kind of defines you and could ultimately save your life.”

Redmond said it takes knowledge and experience to not only successfully chase severe thunderstorms, but also to document a tornado at close range.

“You have to be thinking ahead,” Redmond said. “What’s it going to do next, what if it dissipates or gets stronger or stays the same. … It’s constant risk analysis of those three things.”

