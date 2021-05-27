newsbreak-logo
Physics

Nematic quantum criticality in an Fe-based superconductor revealed by strain-tuning

Cover picture for the articleQuantum criticality may be essential to understanding a wide range of exotic electronic behavior; however, conclusive evidence of quantum critical fluctuations has been elusive in many materials of current interest. An expected characteristic feature of quantum criticality is power-law behavior of thermodynamic quantities as a function of a nonthermal tuning parameter close to the quantum critical point (QCP). Here, we observed power-law behavior of the critical temperature of the coupled nematic/structural phase transition as a function of uniaxial stress in a representative family of iron-based superconductors, providing direct evidence of quantum critical nematic fluctuations in this material. These quantum critical fluctuations are not confined within a narrow regime around the QCP but rather extend over a wide range of temperatures and compositions.

Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but they are also very popular with quantum scientists -- with two new research breakthroughs poised to accelerate the development of synthetic diamond-based quantum technology, improve scalability, and dramatically reduce manufacturing costs. While silicon is traditionally used for computer...
Quantum correlations on quantum spaces

For given quantum (non-commutative) spaces $\mathbb{P}$ and $\mathbb{O}$ we study the quantum space of maps $\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$ from $\mathbb{P}$ to $\mathbb{O}$. In case of finite quantum spaces these objects turn out to be behind a large class of maps which generalize the classical $\mathrm{qc}$-correlations known from quantum information theory to the setting of quantum input and output sets. We prove a number of important functorial properties of the mapping $(\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O})\mapsto\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$ and use them to study various operator algebraic properties of the $\mathrm{C}^*$-algebras $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ such as the lifting property and residual finite dimensionality. Inside $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ we construct a universal operator system $\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$ related to $\mathbb{P}$ and $\mathbb{O}$ and show, among other things, that the embedding $\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}\subset\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ is hyperrigid, $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ is the $\mathrm{C}^*$-envelope of $\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$ and that a large class of non-signalling correlations on the quantum sets $\mathbb{P}$ and $\mathbb{O}$ arise from states on $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})\otimes_{\rm{max}}\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ as well as states on the commuting tensor product $\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}\otimes_{\rm{c}}\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$. Finally we introduce and study the notion of a synchronous correlation with quantum input and output sets, prove several characterizations of such correlations and their relation to traces on $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$.
Time and Query Optimal Quantum Algorithms Based on Decision Trees

It has recently been shown that starting with a classical query algorithm (decision tree) and a guessing algorithm that tries to predict the query answers, we can design a quantum algorithm with query complexity $O(\sqrt{GT})$ where $T$ is the query complexity of the classical algorithm (depth of the decision tree) and $G$ is the maximum number of wrong answers by the guessing algorithm [arXiv:1410.0932, arXiv:1905.13095]. In this paper we show that, given some constraints on the classical algorithms, this quantum algorithm can be implemented in time $\tilde O(\sqrt{GT})$. Our algorithm is based on non-binary span programs and their efficient implementation. We conclude that various graph theoretic problems including bipartiteness, cycle detection and topological sort can be solved in time $O(n^{3/2}\log n)$ and with $O(n^{3/2})$ quantum queries. Moreover, finding a maximal matching can be solved with $O(n^{3/2})$ quantum queries in time $O(n^{3/2}\log n)$, and maximum bipartite matching can be solved in time $O(n^2\log n)$.
Magnetic Properties under Pressure in Novel Spin-Triplet Superconductor UTe2

Dexin Li, Ai Nakamura, Fuminori Honda, Yoshiki J. Sato, Yoshiya Homma, Yusei Shimizu, Jun Ishizuka, Youichi Yanase, Georg Knebel, Jacques Flouquet, Dai Aoki. We report the magnetic susceptibility and the magnetization under pressures up to 1.7GPa above the critical pressure, Pc ~ 1.5GPa, for H // a, b, c-axes in the novel spin triplet superconductor UTe2. The anisotropic magnetic susceptibility at low pressure with the easy magnetization a-axis changes to the quasi-isotropic behavior at high pressure, revealing a rapid suppression of the susceptibility for a-axis, and a gradual increase of the susceptibility for the b-axis. At 1.7GPa above Pc, magnetic anomalies are detected at T_MO ~ 3K and T_WMO ~ 10K. The former anomaly corresponds to long-range magnetic order, most likely antiferromagnetism, while the latter shows a broad anomaly, which is probably due to the development of short range order. The unusual decrease and increase of the susceptibility below T_WMO for H // a and b-axes, respectively, indicate the complex magnetic properties at low temperatures above Pc. This is related to the interplay between multiple fluctuations dominated by antiferromagnetism, ferroamgnetism, valence and Fermi surface instabilities.
Superconductor-insulator transition in space charge doped one unit cell BiSrCaCuO

The superconductor-insulator transition in two dimensions is a prototype continuous quantum phase transition at absolute zero, driven by a parameter other than temperature. Here we reveal this transition in one unit-cell Bi2.1Sr1.9CaCu2O8+x by space charge doping, a field effect electrostatic doping technique. We determine the related critical parameters and develop a reliable way to estimate doping in the nonsuperconducting region, a crucial and central problem in these materials. Finite-size scaling analysis yields a critical doping of 0.057 holes/Cu, a critical resistance of ~6.85 kΩ and a scaling exponent product νz ~ 1.57. These results, together with earlier work in other materials, provide a coherent picture of the superconductor-insulator transition and its bosonic nature in the underdoped regime of emerging superconductivity in high critical temperature superconductors.
Microwave response of a metallic superconductor subject to a high-voltage gate electrode

Processes that lead to the critical-current suppression and change of impedance of a superconductor under the application of an external voltage is an active area of research, especially due to various possible technological applications. In particular, field-effect transistors and radiation detectors have been developed in the recent years, showing the potential for precision and sensitivity exceeding their normal-metal counterparts. In order to describe the phenomenon that leads to the critical-current suppression in metallic superconducting structures, a field-effect hypothesis has been formulated, stating that an electric field can penetrate the metallic superconductor and affect its characteristics. The existence of such an effect would imply the incompleteness of the underlying theory, and hence indicate an important gap in the general comprehension of superconductors. In addition to its theoretical value, a complete understanding of the phenomenon underneath the electric-field response of the superconductor is important in the light of the related technological applications. In this paper, we study the change of the characteristics of a superconductor implementing a coplanar-waveguide resonator as a tank circuit, by relating our measurements to the reactance and resistance of the material. Namely, we track the state of the superconductor at different voltages and resulting currents of a nearby gate electrode which is not galvanically connected to the resonator. By comparing the effects of the voltage and of a change in the temperature of the system, we conclude that the observed behaviour in the superconductor is caused by the heat that is deposited as quasiparticles on the superconductor by the electric current induced by the electric field [...]
Ultracold chemical reactions reveal the quantum mechanism of product formation

Researchers have long dreamt of following chemical reactions from a single quantum state of the reactant molecules to all the possible quantum states of the products, to understand the quantum dynamics that drive chemistry at the most fundamental level. The invaluable data obtained by such an experiment could be compared directly with theoretical results to work out the quantum mechanism of reactions. Writing in Nature, Liu et al.1 report that this dream has come true for a reaction of ultracold diatomic molecules consisting of one potassium atom and one rubidium atom (KRb). By mapping the statistical distribution of all 57 of the possible quantum states of the reaction products, the authors were able to establish the validity of quantum-statistical models of reactions.
Zero magnetic-field orbital vortices in non-centrosymmetric superconductors

Lack of time-reversal and space-inversion symmetries has a profound impact on superconductivity. One of the most extraordinary effects, due to the application of a magnetic field, is represented by the Abrikosov vortices with charged supercurrents circulating around their cores. Whether a similar quantum state can be obtained in non-centrosymmetric materials or by breaking inversion through electric fields is a fundamentally relevant but not yet fully settled problem. Here, we show that in spin-singlet superconductors without spatial inversion symmetry, vortices with orbitally polarized supercurrents flowing around the core can form and be energetically stable with respect to uniform states. The vortex has zero net magnetic flux since it is made up of counter-propagating Cooper pairs with opposite angular momentum associated to orbital motion. The formation of the vortex phase is driven by the Rashba-like coupling between the atomic angular momentum ${\bf L}$ and the crystal wave-vector ${\bf k}$. We describe the pairing structure of the orbital vortex and we evaluate both the distribution pattern of the orbital currents around the core and the conditions for the vortex stability. Predictions and proposals for the experimental detection are finally discussed.
Kinematic Vortices induced by defects in Gapless Superconductors

The generalized time-dependent Ginzburg-Landau (GTDGL) theory was first proposed to describe better gap superconductors and the phenomenon of thermal phase-slips (PSs) in defect-free systems. However, there is a lack of information about studies involving PSs in mesoscopic superconductors with surface defects. Thus, in this work, we simulated samples with two co-linear surface defects consisting of a lower $T_c$ superconductor narrowing the sample in its central part. The non-linear GTDGL equations were solved self-consistently under variable applied currents and by considering both gapless and gap-like superconductors. In such systems, the currents passing by the constriction induce the appearance of kinematic vortices even in the gapless sample. The dynamics always occur with a pair forming at opposite edges of the sample and annihilating in the center. It is noticed that the resistive state appears at distinct values of the applied current density for different samples, and the critical current presents a tiny difference between gapless and gap-like samples. It is worth mentioning that parameters such as the size of electrical contacts and constriction affect the critical current and the average velocity of the kinematic vortices.
Physicists crack the code to signature superconductor kink using supercomputing

Scientists have long been trying to understand the behavior of superconductors, materials that have zero electrical resistance when they reach sufficiently low temperatures. Superconductors might be useful for technologies such as magnets for MRIs, fusion devices, and particle accelerators. To understand superconductors, one concept is pivotal: phonons, which are quantum waves of vibrational motions of atoms in a material.
Nodeless superconductivity in the centro- and noncentrosymmetric rhenium-boron superconductors

T. Shang, W. Xie, J. Z. Zhao, Y. Chen, D. J. Gawryluk, M. Medarde, M. Shi, H. Q. Yuan, E. Pomjakushina, T. Shiroka. We report a comprehensive study of the centrosymmetric Re$_3$B and noncentrosymmetric Re$_7$B$_3$ superconductors. At a macroscopic level, their bulk superconductivity (SC), with $T_c$ = 5.1 K (Re$_3$B) and 3.3 K (Re$_7$B$_3$), was characterized via electrical-resistivity, magnetization, and heat-capacity measurements, while their microscopic superconducting properties were investigated by means of muon-spin rotation/relaxation ($\mu$SR). In both Re$_3$B and Re$_7$B$_3$ the low-$T$ zero-field electronic specific heat and the superfluid density (determined via tranverse-field $\mu$SR) suggest a nodeless SC. Both compounds exhibit some features of multigap SC, as evidenced by temperature-dependent upper critical fields $H_\mathrm{c2}(T)$, as well as by electronic band-structure calculations. The absence of spontaneous magnetic fields below the onset of SC, as determined from zero-field $\mu$SR measurements, indicates a preserved time-reversal symmetry in the superconducting state of both Re$_3$B and Re$_7$B$_3$. Our results suggest that a lack of inversion symmetry and the accompanying antisymmetric spin-orbit coupling effects are not essential for the occurrence of multigap SC in these rhenium-boron compounds.
Dissipative quantum repeater

By implementing a quantum repeater protocol, our aim in this paper is the production of entanglement between two two-level atoms locating far from each other. To make our model close to experimental realizations, the atomic and field sources of dissipations are also taken into account. We consider eight of such atoms (1, 2, ..., 8) sequentially located in a line which begins (ends) with atom 1 (8). We suppose that, initially the four atomic pairs (i; i + 1), i = 1; 3; 5; 7 are mutually prepared in maximally entangled states. Clearly, the atoms 1; 8, the furthest atoms which we want to entangle them are never entangled, initially. To achieve the purpose of paper, at first we perform the interaction between the atoms (2; 3) as well as (6; 7) which results in the entanglement creation between (1; 4) and (5; 8), separately. In the mentioned interactions we take into account spontaneous emission rate for atoms and field decay rate from the cavities as two important and unavoidable dissipation sources. In the continuation, we transfer the entanglement to the objective pair (1; 8) by two methods: i ) Bell state measurement (BSM), and ii ) cavity quantum electrodynamics (QED). The successfulness of our protocol is shown via the evaluation of concurrence as the well-established measure of entanglement between the two (far apart) qubits (1; 8). We also observe that, if one chooses the cavity and the atom such that holds, the effect of dissipations is effectively removed from the entanglement dynamics in our model. In this condition, the time evolutions of concurrence and success probability are regularly periodic. Also, concurrence and success probability reach to their maximum values in a large time interval by decreasing the detuning in the presence of dissipation.
Monitoring quantum Otto engines

Unlike classical systems, a measurement performed on a quantum system always alters its state. In this work, the impacts of two diagnostic schemes to determine the performance of quantum Otto heat engines are compared: In one scheme, the energy of the engine's working substance is measured after each stroke (repeated measurements), and in the other one, the energies after each stroke are recorded in one or two pointer states and measured only after the completion of a prescribed number of cycles (repeated contacts). A single pointer state suffices if one is only interested in either work or heat. For joint work and heat diagnostics, two pointers are needed. These schemes are applied to Otto engines, whose working substance consists of a two-level system. Depending on the engine protocol, the duration of a single cycle may be infinite or finite. Because in the repeated contact scheme, the number of measurements is drastically reduced compared to the repeated measurement scheme, the quantum coherence after and during the contact diagnostics is much better maintained than repeated measurements that destroy any coherence at the end of each stroke. We demonstrate that maximum power, reliability, and efficiency of the engine in the presence of repeated contacts typically outperform these figures of merit of repeated measurements. Due to the improved coherence persistence, heat engines with a finite cycle duration require a larger number of cycles to reach a periodically asymptotic state. Overall, our results document the importance of taking into account the particular nature of diagnostic tools for monitoring and testing purposes but also for feedback control, both in theory and experiment.
Kuramoto model based analysis reveals oxytocin effects on brain network dynamics

The oxytocin effects on large-scale brain networks such as Default Mode Network (DMN) and Frontoparietal Network (FPN) have been largely studied using fMRI data. However, those studies are mainly based on the statistical correlation or bayesian causality inference, lacking of physical and neuroscience level interpretability. Here, we propose a Kuramoto model physical based framework to investigate oxytocin effects on the phase dynamical neural coupling in DMN and FPN. Tested on fMRI data from 59 participants adminstrated with either oxytocin or placebo, we demonstrate that oxytocin changes the topology of brain communities in DMN and FPN, leading to higher synchronization in the DMN and lower synchronization in the FPN, as well as higher variance of the coupling strength within the DMN and more flexible coupling patterns across time. These results together imply that oxytocin may increase capability to overcome the dispersion of corresponding intrinsic oscillations and yield flexibility in neural synchrony under various social contexts, providing new evidence to account for oxytocin modulated social behaviors. Our proposed Kuramoto model-based framework can be a potential tool in network neuroscience and offers physical and neural insights into phase dynamics in brain.
Elastic anisotropy of nematic liquid crystals in the two-dimensional Landau-de Gennes model

We study the effects of elastic anisotropy on the Landau-de Gennes critical points for nematic liquid crystals, in a square domain. The elastic anisotropy is captured by a parameter, $L_2$, and the critical points are described by three degrees of freedom. We analytically construct a symmetric critical point for all admissible values of $L_2$, which is necessarily globally stable for small domains i.e., when the square edge length, $\lambda$, is small enough. We perform asymptotic analyses and numerical studies to discover at least $5$ classes of these symmetric critical points - the $WORS$, $Ring^{\pm}$, $Constant$ and $pWORS$ solutions, of which the $WORS$, $Ring^+$ and $Constant$ solutions can be stable. Furthermore, we demonstrate that the novel $Constant$ solution is energetically preferable for large $\lambda$ and large $L_2$, and prove associated stability results that corroborate the stabilising effects of $L_2$ for reduced Landau-de Gennes critical points. We complement our analysis with numerically computed bifurcation diagrams for different values of $L_2$, which illustrate the interplay of elastic anisotropy and geometry for nematic solution landscapes, at low temperatures.
Time-reversal symmetry breaking in Re-based superconductors: Recent developments

In the recent search for unconventional- and topological superconductivity, noncentrosymmetric superconductors (NCSCs) rank among the most promising candidate materials. Surprisingly, some of them -- especially those containing rhenium -- seem to exhibit also time-reversal symmetry (TRS) breaking in their superconducting state, while TRS is preserved in many other isostructural NCSCs. To date, a satisfactory explanation for such discrepant behavior, albeit crucial for understanding the unconventional superconductivity of these materials, is still missing. Here we review the most recent developments regarding the Re-based class, where the muon-spin relaxation ($\mu$SR) technique plays a key role due to its high sensitivity to the weak internal fields associated with the TRS breaking phenomenon. We discuss different cases of Re-containing superconductors, comprising both centrosymmetric- and noncentrosymmetric crystal structures and ranging from pure rhenium, to Re$T$ ($T$ = 3$d$-5$d$ early transition metals), to the dilute-Re case of ReBe$_{22}$. $\mu$SR results suggest that the rhenium presence and its amount are two key factors for the appearance and the extent of TRS breaking in Re-based superconductors. Besides summarizing the existing findings, we also put forward future research ideas regarding the exciting field of materials showing TRS breaking.
Pristine quantum criticality found

HOUSTON – (May 24, 2021) – U.S. and Austrian physicists searching for evidence of quantum criticality in topological materials have found one of the most pristine examples yet observed. In an open access paper published online in Science Advances, researchers from Rice University, Johns Hopkins University, the Vienna University of...
Dynamics of Uniaxial-to-Biaxial Nematics Switching in Suspensions of Hard Cuboids

Field-induced reorientation of colloidal particles is especially relevant to manipulate the optical properties of a nanomaterial for target applications. We have recently shown that surprisingly feeble external stimuli are able to transform uniaxial nematic liquid crystals (LCs) of cuboidal particles into biaxial nematic LCs. In the light of these results, here we apply an external field that forces the reorientation of colloidal cuboids in nematic LCs and sparks a uniaxial-to-biaxial texture switching. By Dynamic Monte Carlo simulation, we investigate the unsteady-state reorientation dynamics at the particle scale when the field is applied (uniaxial-to-biaxial switching) and then removed (biaxial-to-uniaxial switching). We detect a strong correlation between the response time, being the time taken for the system to reorient, and particle anisotropy, which spans from rod-like to plate-like geometries. Interestingly, self-dual shaped cuboids, theoretically considered as the most suitable to promote phase biaxiality for being exactly in between prolate and oblate particles, exhibit surprisingly slow response times, especially if compared to prolate cuboids.
Magnetization signature of topological surface states in a non-symmorphic superconductor

Wenjun Kuang, Guillermo Lopez-Polin, Hyungjun Lee, Francisco Guinea, George Whitehead, Ivan Timokhin, Alexey I. Berdyugin, Roshan Krishna Kumar, Oleg Yazyev, Niels Walet, Alessandro Principi, Andre K. Geim, Irina V. Grigorieva. Superconductors with nontrivial band structure topology represent a class of materials with unconventional and potentially useful properties. Recent years have...
Detection of quantum criticality in spin-1 chain through multipartite non-locality

We find non-localities, violation of local realism, in the many-body ground states of spin-1 XXZ chain with on-site anisotropy. In order to identify the non-localities in higher spin systems, we exploit the generalized version of multipartite Bell-type inequalities which characterize symmetric entangled states under the most general settings via combination of high-order correlations. For a given set of unbiased measurements, we obtain a sharp violation of the multipartite Bell-type inequality at the vicinity of the quantum criticality, a type of the first-order, in the regime of large exchanges and strong on-site anisotropies. It signifies that impossibility of local realistic picture is manifested when a system is subjected to quantum phase transition between weekly entangled states via GHZ-like state. Our results provide the first extendible picture on the relationship between the impossibility of local realistic model and many-body quantum phases in higher-spin system as the observable identifies measurable quantities to detect the non-locality on a particular many-body quantum state.