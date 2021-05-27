Mysterious radio burst from space is unusually close—and especially baffling
A fast radio burst, one of the most perplexing phenomena seen by astronomers, has been detected among a nearby population of ancient stars. Bright, fleeting blasts of radio waves coming from the vicinity of a nearby galaxy are deepening one of astronomy’s biggest mysteries. The repeating bursts of energy seem to be coming from an ancient group of stars called a globular cluster, which is among the last places astronomers expected to find them.www.nationalgeographic.com