Mysterious radio burst from space is unusually close—and especially baffling

Let us set the stage for you. It was 17 and a half years ago, on December 27th, 2004. Several satellites sat silently in orbit around Earth, monitoring emissions from deep space all across the electromagnetic spectrum. All of a sudden, something completely unexpected happened: They were bombarded by high-energy gamma rays and x-rays. Three different satellites — the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory (Swift), the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI), and INTErnational Gamma-Ray Astrophysics Laboratory (INTERGAL) — all picked up on this massive blast of energy. So what was it? Where did it come from? What did it do to Earth? To answer those questions, we must first look at celestial objects called neutron stars and magnetars.