Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is doing his best to relate to all of the younger generations out there. One of the puzzles on a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune episode asked “What are you doing? And on the board, it read: “SCROLLING THRO_GH _ICS.” Depending on your age, this could either be really easy to figure out or maybe a little bit of a stumper. What do you think the answer is?