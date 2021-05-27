newsbreak-logo
Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL KAY...NORTHWESTERN NOBLE...SOUTHEASTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Blackwell, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Blackwell, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Billings, Kildare, western Kaw Lake and Peckham. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Noble County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Noble County in northern Oklahoma Northeastern Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until midnight CDT. * At 1109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Ripley, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Glencoe and Ingalls. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH