25 Sympathy Gifts to Show Someone Who's Struggling That You Care

I am strong. I am independent. I am empowered. I can do anything. You can do anything. Nothing is impossible. Because why not? Most of us have been raised believing that. In fact, we believed in it so excessively that we have a tendency to rely on ourselves a bit too much, thinking that we do not need anyone else. Perhaps we’ve been let down too many times, betrayed too many times, lost too many times, and now we know better. At the end of the day, the only person you can really depend on is yourself.