Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NOBLE AND NORTHEASTERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glencoe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glencoe. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH