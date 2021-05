I began my career in public service as an elected member of the Trumbull Planning and Zoning Commission. I served for 10 years, four as chairman, before being elected first selectman of Trumbull in 2009. During my time in public service at the local level, I was proud of how Trumbull was able to increase its affordable housing stock and diversify its housing portfolio. This was accomplished through local collaboration, local decision-making and local control. This was not accomplished by trying to fit a square peg through a round hole, with a one-size-fits-all mentality.