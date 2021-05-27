newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks ban fan for spitting on Trae Young during Game 2 at Madison Square Garden

By Today News Post Team
todaynewspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks star Trae Young put together another spectacular performance during Wednesday’s Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks. Young’s play has made him a villain to Knicks fans everywhere, so much so that he had to deal with a fan spitting on him during the game. The video quickly circulated on social media, and after an investigation by the Knicks, the fan has been banned from Madison Square Garden.

todaynewspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#The Knicks#Nba All Star Game#Nba Video#The New York Knicks#76ers#Knicks Fans#The Game#Square#Washington Wizards Series#Philadelphia#Courtside#Star#Popcorn#Fan Situations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAchambleeblueandgold.com

Nate the Great and the New-Look, Good Vibes Atlanta Hawks

Last December, I wrote an article about my beloved Atlanta Hawks, in which I projected them to finish about eighth in the Eastern Conference. At the time of writing, the Hawks sit at fifth in the East standings, even by record with the 4th place, shockingly good, New York Knicks. But, to paraphrase the immortal words of David Byrne, how did we get here?
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Cheapest Knicks-Hawks tickets at MSG could be around $1,000

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but playoff tickets won’t come cheap. There are plenty of fans out there who want to be in Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be financially feasible for most regular Joes.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Taj Gibson, Trae Young exchange trash talks midcourt in Game 4 of Knicks vs. Hawks

Trae Young is a huge thorn in the side of the New York Knicks, as the Atlanta Hawks point guard is a problem the Knickerbockers don’t seem to have an idea on how to slow him down. But what makes Young even more annoying to the Knicks is his next-level junk talk that betrays his miniature physique. Derrick Rose has talked about it before, but one dude on the Knicks side who’s obviously not going to let Young get away easily with trash-talking is veteran Taj Gibson.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAchatsports.com

What's Elfrid Payton's role for the Knicks in the playoffs?

Celtics guard Romeo Langford drives to the basket as Knicks guard Elfrid Payton defends during the second half of an NBA game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Credit: AP/Vincent Carchietta. One question certainly facing the Knicks entering the postseason: What is going on with Elfrid Payton? The Knicks point...
NBAchatsports.com

Randle, Knicks beat Celtics to clinch No. 4 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) Usually at home when the playoffs start, the New York Knicks will be on their home court this time. Julius Randle capped his All-Star season with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 on Sunday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBAnumberfire.com

Trae Young (hip) will play for Atlanta Thursday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Young was listed probable to play, so this comes as no surprise. He'll be out there, seemingly at full strength, in an important game for seeding purposes. Our models project Young for 25.5...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBAfantasypros.com

Trae Young posts 30/10 in defeat to Pacers

Trae Young compiled 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and four turnovers in Thursday's loss to Indiana. The Hawks were coming off a highly impressive victory over the Suns, but came up short tonight in Indiana. Nevertheless, fantasy owners will gladly take Young's performance in this one after he didn't need to do much in the previous contest. He'll get three days of rest before taking on Russell Westbrook and the Wizards on Monday night.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 matchups that will decide the series

The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks are set to face off in what might be the most tightly contested first-round series of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Both New York and Atlanta are two of the hottest teams in the league. Over their last 15 games, the Knicks have gone 11-4 while the Hawks are 10-5. They finished the season with the same record: 41-31.
NBANBA

Recap: Westbrook breaks NBA triple-double record, Wizards fall to Hawks 125-124

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (28), Rui Hachimura (20), Robin Lopez (18) Hawks: Trae Young (36), John Collins (28), Bogdan Bogdanovic (25) On the night when Russell Westbrook became the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader, a Wizards’ comeback against the Hawks came up just short. Washington fell 125-124 in Atlanta on Monday night, despite 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists from Westbrook and 59 points from the Wizards’ bench. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
NBANBA

Damian Lillard, Trae Young named NBA Players of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 21. Check out highlights from their past week of action. Damian Lillard. > Complete Box Scores. Trae Young. > Complete Box Scores.
NBAPosted by
92.9 The Game

Depth key to Hawks-Knicks series

Voice of the Atlanta Hawks, Steve Holman, will be on the call for the team’s first playoff game since 2017 this weekend. What does he think will surprise the national media about the Hawks?
NBAchatsports.com

Trae Young honored as Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Atlanta Hawks finished the 2020-21 regular season with a flourish, winning their final four games. That extended the team’s home winning streak to eleven — the longest active home winning streak in the NBA — and, in the process, secured a Southeast Division title and the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Eastern Conference Playoffs. Credit for the strong finish can and should be attributed to many individuals, but Atlanta’s franchise centerpiece was honored with a league-wide award on Monday afternoon.
NBANBC Washington

Hawks' Trae Young Recalls Admiring Russell Westbrook's Game as a Kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson. For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while...