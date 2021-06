This is an excerpt from Thursday’s (6/3) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. Plants are the new pets and pets are the new kids. This is the sentiment I hear often in my friend group and on social media. Younger generations are waiting longer to have children and are having fewer of them. Younger people, like myself, are giving our excess care to pets and when the pandemic locked us inside, pet adoption skyrocketed. This trend has been a boon for pet and wellness companies, both digitally native and traditional brick-and-mortar players.