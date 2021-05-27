newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics
U.S. Politics

Defense chief: US pullout from Afghanistan 'slightly' ahead

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday that America's troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is “slightly” ahead of schedule, but he provided no details. President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. Austin did not say when it may be complete. Austin...

